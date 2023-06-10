Wrestlers protest: Mahapanchayat held in Sonipat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia attend

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wrestlers protest: Mahapanchayat held in Sonipat

Wrestlers protest: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday said that the agitating players will decide their next line of action only after discussing with Khap Panchayats. Today's maha panchayat in Sonepat called on behalf of agitating wrestlers who have been demanding the resignation of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Earlier, a 'khap mahapanchayat' spearheaded by Rakesh Tikait demanded the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing some women wrestlers, and gave the government time till June 9 to act on its demand.

"Whatever talks we had with the govt, we will discuss that with the people who are supporting and standing with us..." said wrestler Bajrang Punia on Panchayat held in Sonipat over wrestlers issue.

(With inputs from Piyush Mishra and Shoiab Raza)

Latest India News