Haryana Budget 2023: State to have three new Metro corridors; Know all details

Haryana Budget 2023: Haryana to have three new Metro corridors; Know all details

The Haryana government has announced three new metro rail projects in their budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement on Thursday and allocated Rs 6,051.79 crore to the Department of Urban Development, Town and Country Planning. The new metro routes include a link from Rezangla Chowk to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, a link from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar,and a Bahadurgarh Metro extension to Asaudha to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) motorway.

The construction of the Gurugram Metro is expected to begin in the new fiscal year pending the final approval of the Union Cabinet. Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, has allocated a budget of Rs 5,408 crore for roads, highways, and railways in the state for the next financial year.

The Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project is expected to be completed by December 2024, with work on the priority section from Manesar in full swing. The project is being built at a cost of Rs 175.80 crore and had its foundation stone laid in October 2022.

The Chief Minister also proposed taking up projects for an elevated railway line in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal, with feasibility studies and detailed project reports to be prepared for the approval of the Union Ministry of Railways. He further added that the Karnal-Yamunanagar Railway line project will begin as soon as it receives approval from the Ministry of Railways.

