Harivansh Narayan Singh elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for second time, receives praise from PM Modi

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman after voice vote.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday announced that Janata Dal (United) nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh has been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. "I declare that Harivansh ji has been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha," M Venkaiah Naidu said. A voice vote was conducted for the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda moved motion to elect NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

Congratulating Harivansh, PM Modi said, "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy."

Congress leader also praised Harivansh Narayan saying, "this is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha, who was joint opposition candidate for deputy chairman post, was contesting against Harivansh Narayan Singh.

