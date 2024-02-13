Haldwani violence: Key accused Abdul Malik served Rs 2.44 cr notice by municipal corporation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haldwani: Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a road following incidents of violence after the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in Haldwani.

The Municipal Corporation in Haldwani has taken a decisive step in the aftermath of the recent violence, issuing a recovery notice against Abdul Malik, a key figure in the clashes. The notice demanded a hefty sum of Rs 2.44 crore to cover the damages inflicted on government property during the confrontation. The notice, issued on Monday, February 12, highlighted the extent of destruction attributed to Malik and his supporters during the clash. Initial assessments put the damages at a staggering Rs 2.44 crore, with losses incurred by the Municipal Corporation of Haldwani.

Accusations against Malik

Abdul Malik, identified as a central figure in the violence, stands accused of orchestrating the attack on law enforcement and municipal teams. The incident stemmed from protests against the demolition drive targeting illegal constructions in 'Malik Ka Bagicha.'

Deadline for compensation

Malik has been instructed to deposit the specified amount to the Municipal Corporation by February 15, emphasising the gravity of the situation and the urgency for restitution.

Ongoing investigation and arrests

The aftermath of the clashes has seen a flurry of arrests, with 30 individuals detained, including 25 in recent apprehensions. Authorities continue to investigate the events that unfolded on February 8, which resulted in five fatalities and numerous injuries.

Background to the violence

Tensions reached a boiling point following an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, triggering a chain of events culminating in violence, arson, and a shoot-at-sight order from local authorities.

