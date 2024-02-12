Farmers to hold protest march to Delhi with tractor trolleys, check traffic advisory for NCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals of traffic in the national capital

Farmers will carry out a protest march towards the national capital on Tuesday (February 12), mostly from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, demanding a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce. The traffic police of Delhi, Noida and Haryana have issued traffic advisory for commuters to and from the Capital city throughout the day. Farmers will march to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including that of the MSP guarantee for crops. According to Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, over 200 farmer unions will take part in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call.

Traffic advisory from Noida Police:

Noida Police on Monday said there could be traffic pressure on routes leading to and from Delhi in view of a proposed farmers protest in the national capital on Tuesday.

Police said due to the protest in the national capital, there will be intensive security checks at the Noida-Delhi border areas with the possibility of route diversions, and people to opt for metro services for their commute.

"The general public is informed that a protest by farmers is proposed in Delhi on Tuesday regarding their problems. During the said programme, intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders, due to which, in case of increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Noida to Delhi border, traffic will be diverted as per requirement," the police said in a statement.

The police advised the commuters to use metros as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience.

“Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk," the police added.

The police said diversions would be placed on DND, Chilla border routes, among others but vehicles will be allowed in cases of emergency.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police said.

Traffic advisory from Delhi Police:

Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmers' protest, alerting the commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at three borders of the national capital.

The Interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra, it said.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki, the advisory stated.

"The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road," it read.

The cars and light goods vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit from exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

They can take exit from exit number-2 NH-44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44, the advisory said.

"The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9," it stated.

They can take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-ll to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana's Bamnoli village and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road, the advisory stated.

Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road OR, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad, it said.

Heavy/commercial vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border, it stated.

The vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road may take left turn from PVC red light up to Jharoda Nala Crossing-take right turn up to Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road reaching towards Bahadurgarh, the advisory said.

The motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh to turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - turn right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road turn left-Chhawla Stand-turn right Dhansa Stand-turn right Bahadurgarh Stand - turn left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR), it said.

Traffic advisory from Haryana Police:

While coming from exit number 2 on NH 44, commuters are advised to enter Haryana via DSIIDC cut, Harish Chander Hospital Red Light, Sector A/5 Red Light, Ramdev Chowk, and then Saboli Mode, Saboli Border. After Ramdev Chowk, one can go to Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal via Safiabad mode and Safiabad border. To go to Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc., cut off from Exit 2 of NH 44 and take NH 9 via DSIIDC via Bawana Road, Kanjhawala T Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Road, Jhanda Chowk, Nizampur Border, Savdaha Village. Take the exit which connects to Bahadurgarh.

Instructions to Delhi Police:

Clear instructions have been given to Delhi Police and Haryana Police that farmers should not come to Delhi under any circumstances. Several hundred kilos of chilli powder, ice cubes and needles for puncturing tractor tires have been purchased. The police have instructions not to open fire.

At present, Delhi Police is focusing on the ongoing meeting with the Union Ministers and the Punjab Government. A strict message has been given in the meeting that law and order will not be allowed to be disturbed.

Delhi airport issues advisory

The Delhi Airport on Monday issued an advisory for travellers ahead of the farmers protest and said that due to the farmers' protest at different Delhi borders, there will be traffic diversions in effect.

"For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented starting from 12.02.2024. We recommend planning your trip accordingly and staying informed about potential delays and alternative routes," it said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Section 144 imposed till March 12, large gatherings banned ahead of farmers' protest

ALSO READ | Delhi: Security tightened in three border districts over farmers' protest