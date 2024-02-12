Delhi: Section 144 imposed till March 12, large gatherings banned ahead of farmers' protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Police barricades are put up at the Ghazipur border in view of farmers during the Delhi Chalo March in New Delhi.

In anticipation of the farmers' mega march scheduled for tomorrow, Delhi has imposed a ban on large gatherings until March 12. The decision comes amidst concerns of potential unrest and security issues surrounding the planned protest. As the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 looms closer, Delhi's borders, particularly at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri, have seen intensified security measures and traffic restrictions.

Fortification of borders

Concrete blocks and iron nails have been deployed along the borders to deter vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city, heightening security concerns.

Farmers' Mega March*

Tomorrow's farmers' mega march, organized by several farmers' associations mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, is set to demand legislation guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce. This demand was one of the conditions set by farmers when they called off their previous agitation in 2021.

Impact on traffic

The implementation of these security measures has already impacted traffic movement in border areas, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly on Monday morning.

Demand for MSP Law

The farmers' march, spearheaded by associations from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, aimed to press for a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce, a demand persisting from their previous agitation in 2021.

Police deployment and security measures

More than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed, alongside the use of cranes and earthmovers to place large containers, further obstructing access to the city. Multiple security barricades have been erected to prevent farmers from entering the national capital.

Prohibitory orders enforced

To maintain law and order, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been enforced in Delhi's northeast district, signaling the authorities' firm stance on ensuring peace and security during the upcoming march.

