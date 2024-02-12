Delhi: Security tightened in three border districts over farmers' protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Police barricades are put up near the Ghazipur border in view of farmers during the Delhi Chalo March in New Delhi.

In anticipation of the proposed 'Delhi Chalo March' by farmers from neighbouring states on February 13, Delhi's border security has been significantly heightened. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in northeast Delhi, and police presence has been bolstered across all border areas. With the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled for February 13, stringent security measures have been implemented at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders in the national capital. Concrete blocks and iron nails have been strategically placed to deter vehicles transporting protesters from entering the city.

Traffic disruptions and inconvenience

The enhanced security measures have disrupted traffic movement in the border areas of Delhi, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly on Monday morning.

March demands MSP law

Scheduled for February 13, the march is organised by several farmer associations, predominantly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Their primary demand is the enactment of a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, a condition they had insisted upon during their agitation in 2021.

Police vigilance and deployment

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora inspected the city's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to assess security arrangements. Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed, and cranes with earthmovers are stationed to block roads if necessary.

Traffic restrictions and barricades

An advisory has been issued, imposing traffic restrictions for commercial vehicles at the Singhu border since Monday. From Tuesday onwards, these restrictions will apply to all vehicle types. Multiple security barricades have been set up to prevent farmers' entry into the national capital.

Preventive measures

To maintain law and order, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been enforced in Delhi's northeast district. Additionally, nails have been placed on roads to puncture the tires of vehicles attempting to breach the barricades.

