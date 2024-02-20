Gurugram: Rs 10,000 fine for blocking ambulances, fire trucks

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE The increased fine aims to smooth the passing of essential vehicles

Gurugram Traffic Police said those who will not allow ambulances and fire trucks to pass will be fined Rs 10,000. The traffic police will also make video recordings of the incident.

"The traffic police will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 starting this week for blocking ambulances and fire trucks", a senior official said.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said zonal officer of Gurugram said the offenders who do not give way to vehicles of emergency services such as ambulances and the fire brigade will get online challans without any delay.

The challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident, he said.

Fine under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act

"Challaning amount for the offence is Rs 10, 000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition," he added.

"Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients," DCP Vij said.

(With PTI inputs)

