Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gurugram: Delhi University student, friend beaten by 6 men in road rage, case registered

Gurugram road rage: In an alleged road rage accident, a 22-year-old Delhi University student and his friend were reportedly beaten up by a group of six men for not giving way to their car in the DLF phase-1 area in Gurugram, police said.

The complainant student Raja told the police that he along with his friend Praveen was travelling to Gwal Pahari from Baliawas in his car on Wednesday (June 28), when around 4:30 pm they were overtaken by a Maruti Baleno car near Baliawas Chowk located on the Gurugram-Faridabad stretch.

"After overtaking our car, a group of around six men got down from the car and thrashed us with sticks arguing why we were not giving them side and later left the spot after threatening to kill us," the victim told the police.

FIR registered:

After the incident, the victim duo went to a nearby hospital for treatment and reported the matter to the police. Based on the student's complaint, an FIR was registered against six unidentified youth under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful confinement), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the DLF Phase-1 police station.

"A case has been registered related to the matter and we are searching the suspects and scanning the CCTV footage of the incident spot to develop the identity of the suspects," Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer, DLF Phase-1 police station, said.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: ​Gurugram: Severe waterlogging hits vehicular movement in city, highways submerged | VIDEO

ALSO READ: Haryana: 1 dead, 2 injured after two people open fire at wine shop in Gurugram | VIDEO

Latest India News