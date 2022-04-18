Gurugram: Miscreants throw chilli powder on cash van staff to loot Rs 1 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image.

In broad daylight, Rs 1 crore were robbed from a van of a cash collection company after 4-5 armed micreants threw chilli power on van's staff in Gurugram.

The accused first threw chilli powder on the eyes of the guard, staff present in the van and held them hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs 1 crore.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.45 pm when employees of S&IB Company went to collect cash from a Maruti showroom on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk.

The van was parked outside the showroom when a company employee, Akhilesh, went into the showroom to collect cash. Van driver Ranjit and guard Vipin were in the van. In the meantime, three armed robbers came there.

They threw red chili powder into the eyes of the driver and the guard. They then held them hostage at gunpoint and fled with a bag of cash containing around Rs 1 crore, said police.

Police officials said they are examining the CCTV footage obtained from the crime spot.

Vipin told police that they had collect the money from 10 points and over Rs 1 crore was in the van, which was to be deposited in an HDFC bank branch in Sector 53.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said, "We are on the job and the accused will be nabbed soon."

