'Gupkar Gang disrespecting Tricolour': Amit Shah slams Jammu and Kashmir parties alliance, Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the Congress and Gupkar Alliance, calling it an 'unholy gathbandhan' against the national interest. In a series of tweets, Shah accused the regional political players of seeking foreign intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the alliance constituents are disrespecting the Tricolour and thundered that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India.

"The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," he tweeted.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away the rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere," Shah said in another tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral part of India, the Home Minister tweeted.

Shah said that the people of India will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. "Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it".

Earlier on Monday, the BJP hit out at its Jammu and Kashmir parties alliance, saying their stand on a number of issues, including the demand to restore Article 370, is the same as that of countries like Pakistan. While targeting the Congress over its tie-up with the National Conference and PDP, BJP's spokesperson said that it is aimed at opposing the implementation of laws duly passed by Parliament.

What is Gupkar Declaration

The NC, PDP, Sajjad Lone and other regional groups have announced an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir "fight" for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status which the Modi government had scrapped in August 2019. While NC's Farooq Abdullah is the chairperson of the block, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is the deputy chairperson.

Gupkar Declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019 at the Gupkar residence of the NC chief. The resolution at the end of the meet on August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre announced its decision of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two Union territories, said the parties unanimously resolved that they would be united in their effort to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts.

The parties had met again in August this year and vowed to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In August last year, the Centre scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

