GST was notified with horrendous rates of tax: Chidambaram slams Centre

Congress leader P. Chidambaram has slammed the union government for converting the GST to a bad law, saying it was notified with horrendous rates of tax. In a statement on Wednesday, Chidambaram said, "GST started as a good idea, BJP converted it into a bad law. It was notified with horrendous rates of tax." He said the law was applied as though tax-collecting officers were hounds hunting foxes and every businessperson was suspected to be a tax evader, the GST Council was reduced to a talking shop.

He also added that the GST Implementation Committee (consisting of officers) became the tail that wagged the dog and the FM treats the GoM as an extension of the NDA and its supporting parties. All FMs who express a contrary view are treated as errant schoolboys."

"And the idea of GST: RIP", he added.

Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel have slammed the Centre for not including members from Congress-ruled states in the GoM.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday termed the non-inclusion of members of Congress-ruled states in the panel "against the spirit of cooperative federalism".

"The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has constituted an eight-member panel of ministers, which does not include any member from Congress-ruled states, for exemption from tax on essential goods related to Corona," he said, demanding ministers from Congress-ruled states, who are part of the GST Council, be included in the GoM constituted to discuss the GST rates on COVID relief material.

"It is unfortunate not to include any members of Congress-ruled states and is against the spirit of cooperative federalism," Baghel said.

