Govt lists bills on Delhi ordinance, personal data protection, forest conservation for Monsson Session

The government on Thursday listed bills on the controversial Delhi services ordinance, digital personal data protection and forest conservation for the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20 and will continue till August 11.

A bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat listed 21 bills for the Monsoon Session, including a draft legislation to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories for censor certification and to set up the National Research Foundation. Also listed for consideration and passage during the session were the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, among others.

