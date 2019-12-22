Image Source : ANI GoAir flight returns to Mumbai airport due to technical glitch

Go Air flight G8-2506 from Mumbai to Chandigarh, on Sunday did an air turn back to Mumbai due to a technical glitch. After the turn back the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, aircraft are being inspected and rectified by the GoAir engineering team.

Last week, a British Airways Boeing 787 aircraft made an air turn back within hours of its getting airborne for London from here due to a "technical" issue, a source said. The flight has been grounded and the airline is providing stranded passengers with a rebooking on other flights or hotel accommodation in the city, a spokesperson said.

This is the second incident of the British Airways Mumbai-London aircraft developing a technical glitch as on Saturday the pilot of its London flight from here had rejected take-off at the very last minute due to some engine issue.

(With inputs from ANI)

