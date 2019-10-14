Technical glitch forces British Airways' Mumbai-London flight to turn back

A British Airways Boeing 787 aircraft made an air turn back within hours of its getting airborne for London from here due to a "technical" issue, a source said.

The flight has been grounded and the airline is providing stranded passengers with a rebooking on other flights or hotel accommodation in the city, a spokesperson said.

This is the second incident of the British Airways Mumbai-London aircraft developing a technical glitch as on Saturday the pilot of its London flight from here had rejected take-off at the very last minute due to some engine issue.

"British Airways flight BA 134, operating on Mumbai-London route, which took off from the city airport at around 12.35 pm landed back at around 2.10 pm as the pilot reported a technical snag in the Boeing 787 plane," said the source.

"We are sorry for the delay to our customers travelling on BA 134 after their aircraft had to return to Mumbai as a precaution after a technical issue," a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement without giving the number of passengers on board or any other detail.

It, however, said that the teams on the ground were looking after the passengers by rebooking them onto other services or providing them with overnight accommodation.