'Get out from here, this is my Goa...': Woman, her companion assault restaurant employees in Porvorim | WATCH

The woman in the video is seen attacking violently the restaurant employees. A police case was filed into the matter.

August 23, 2023
A man and a woman abused and assaulted a cashier at a restaurant in Porvorim, Goa, said North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan on Tuesday. The heated argument between them turned into an ugly fight. "Get out from here, this is my Goa..." the woman can be heard saying in the video.

A police case was filed into the matter and an investigation was underway.

"When the complainant tried to save the cashier, the accused person abused the complainant and his friends. Further investigation is in progress," the North Goa SP added.

In a video clip, shared by North Goa SP, the woman is seen violently attacking the restaurant employees. She is seen hitting a man with punches and kicks, however, the man with her is trying to stop her. Later, it turned into a massive brawl between the two groups.

