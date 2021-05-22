Girl killed in celebratory firing in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Girl killed in celebratory firing in UP's Bareilly.

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a celebratory firing at a marriage function here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in New Colony in Faridpur town when a marriage party from Shahjahanpur arrived on Friday night, they said.

Some people, who were in an inebriated state, resorted to celebratory firing. A bullet hit a minor girl, who was the cousin of the bride, police said.

She was taken to a private hospital in Faridpur from where she was referred to Bareilly. She succumbed to injuries during treatment, they said.

The deceased was identified as Mansi.

Her body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem, police said.

Station House Officer of Faridpur police station Surendra Singh Pachauri said the matter is being probed.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

