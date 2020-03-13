Friday, March 13, 2020
     
Two youth held for celebratory firing during Holi revelry in UP's Shamli

Two men were arrested for opening fire during Holi celebrations in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after a video allegedly showing them went viral on social media, police said on Friday.

Muzaffarnagar Published on: March 13, 2020 13:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

The accused identified as Sumit Chouhan, an engineering student, and his friend Suresh were arrested from Asarpurpur village under Jhinjhana police station area on Thursday, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told media.

The SP said a case was registered against the duo and the pistol used in the firing has been recovered.In the video, Sumit is seen opening fire and his friend Suresh had filmed it on his phone. 

