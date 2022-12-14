Shocking! 17-year-old girl killed by father, uncle for eloping with boyfriend in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE 17-year-old girl killed by father and uncle for eloping with boyfriend in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father and uncle for eloping with her boyfriend in Maharashtra. According to reports, the girl was strangulated by the duo in Jalna district as she has eloped with her boyfriend three days ago.

The police official said that the two accused were apprehended on Wednesday morning. They further said that the victim's father and uncle allegedly beat her up and strangled her on Tuesday night when she returned home.

According to the officials, they later burnt the body in an attempt to destroy the evidence, but a local person alerted the police. Meanwhile, a team of Chandanjhira police station arrested the duo and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Man shot dead 21-year-old woman in Palghar

Earlier in September, a man allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old woman in Boisar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, and later committed suicide by jumping before a vehicle, police said. They suspected the incident to be a fallout of a love affair between the deceased.

The 26-year-old man, identified as Srikrishna Yadav, shot the woman, Neha Mahato, from point-blank range, following which she died. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm, senior inspector of Boisar police station, Suresh Kadam, said.

After shooting the woman, Yadav jumped before a Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) vehicle, in which he suffered grievous injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, he said.



