Girish Chandra Murmu appointed new CAG of India

Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned as the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor yesterday, has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Murmu's resignation came on the day the union territory marked the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The 60-year-old former IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre had on October 29 last year taken over as the first LG of the union territory after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded and sliced into two UTs, the other one being Ladakh.

Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer, has served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. He was a secretary in the ministry of finance at the time of his appointment as Lt Governor.

Manoj Sinha, former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He is the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the union territory.

The 61-year-old, who is known for his massive connect with the people of rural areas, comes in place of former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu who hurriedly tendered his resignation on Wednesday night.

Sinha arrived here in a state plane and was likely to be administered the oath of office and secrecy on Friday by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at the Raj Bhavan, located on the foothills of the Zaberwan range.

