Ghaziabad Published on: September 19, 2021 14:46 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Ghaziabad reports 11 new cases of dengue.

Amid dengue outbreak in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad has reported 11 new dengue cases on Saturday, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Bhavtosh Shankdhar informed.

Speaking to ANI, Shankdhar said, "The Health Department is conducting door to door surveys and notice is being issued to the houses where mosquito larvae are found for the first time and an official complaint is being lodged if the larvae are found again."

"The Health Department is in high alert mode. Luckily, no patient is in the serious condition right now. All the cases of Dengue are being treated at the private and Government hospitals," he added.

Shankdhar also said that the entire health department is working round the clock to curb the spread of dengue in the city and for that fogging is being regularly done in the entire district. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

