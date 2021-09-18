MP: 22 more dengue cases reported in Indore; tally so far reaches 225

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 22 more dengue cases reported in Indore

Amid the dengue outbreak in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Indore recorded 22 new dengue cases on Friday, the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Bhure Singh Setia informed. In Indore, a total of 225 persons are infected with dengue so far, including 22 new cases. Talking to reporters, Singh said, "On Friday, 22 new dengue patients were found in the district. So far, around 225 people have been infected with it. Out of these 225 cases, 38 patients are children only. So, it is a great matter of concern for the district."

In order to create awareness among people, the chief medical officer said that people should take precautionary measures to curb the spread of dengue.

"People should not allow water logging in or around their homes, not even clean water. Clean water should also be covered as it spreads in clean water also. Water should always be covered so that mosquitoes could not leave their larvae in it," he added.

Cong MLA booked for abusing, misbehaving with Indore civic team

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Friday for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with the Indore civic body's dengue eradication team recently, a police official said. The offence was registered immediately after a complaint was lodged by Uttam Yadav, an official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Patwari represents the Rau Assembly constituency in the Indore district.

Yadav had earlier refrained from lodging a complaint against Patwari for the alleged incident that took place on Wednesday. However, he finally did so after IMC employees, including women, announced a token strike on Friday morning and gathered at the Rajendra Nagar police station to stage a protest.

Yadav is a relative of former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav.

"Based on the complaint lodged by IMC official Uttam Yadav, an FIR was registered against MLA Patwari under IPC section 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty)," Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Solanki said.

Talking to reporters, complainant Yadav said, "When my team was working for the eradication of dengue in the city, Patwari abused and disrespected us and also obstructed our work."

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla termed the act of filing the FIR against Patwari as "dictatorship".

