Ghaziabad gangrape: NCW takes cognisance, issues notice to police seeking details of FIR

Ghaziabad gangrape: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken cognisance and sought information in a case of gangrape of woman in Ghaziabad, where she was kidnapped and tortured for two days. They even inserted an iron rod in her private parts. It has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police seeking an action taken report and a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made.

A 38-year-old woman recently, with the panel chief saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case. The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found "wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part," the DCW said.

According to the panel, the woman was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad to attend her brother's birthday celebration on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV. They, along with another man, allegedly gang-raped and tortured her for two days, it said. The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a "very critical condition", it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality."

Informing about the incident, the SP City (Ghaziabad) had said, "On 18 Oct, Nandgram(UP)Police received info that a woman is lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to hospital. She's a resident of Delhi and had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram."

