Gaumutra remarks: DMK MP Senthil Kumar apologises, says 'request my words to be expunged'

DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his remarks in the Parliament that triggered a political slugfest. The Dharmapuri MP's remarks had drawn instant condemnation from the BJP as well as DMK's ally Congress, whose leaders asked him to tender an apology. While participating in a discussion on J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the House, Kumar had said the BJP can win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in south India. He went on to describe Hindi heartland as "gaumutra" states.

Lamenting over his statement, Senthil said, "The statement made by me yesterday inadvertently, if it had hurt the sentiments of the Members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw it. I request the words to be expunged...I regret it."

DMK's rebuke

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has pulled up party MP DNV Senthil Kumar for his remarks describing Hindi heartland as "gaumutra states", the party said on Tuesday. DMK always insisted on the need for a dignified approach while making public remarks, the party added.

Criticism across parties

The DMK MP's statement was criticised across parties, including those part of I.N.D.I.A bloc. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock. Shocked at the derogatory remarks made by a DMK MP. Everyone in a democracy has the right to vote as per their wishes. But to demean them for it is completely unwarranted and unacceptable. The country stands divided as it is. Why must we add to it?" Mufti said in a post on X. "Very unfortunate choice of words. Unparliamentary. Senthil Kumar must forthwith apologize and withdraw his comments," Congress Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram said on X.

