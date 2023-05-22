G20 Summit LIVE: India to host meet in Srinagar from today; send message of progress to world

Follow us on Image Source : @G20ORG/TWITTER This year the three-day meeting will see the highest participation of foreign delegates.

G20 Summit LIVE : India is all set to hold a three-day summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar amid heavy security arrangements. The meeting which is to be held between May 22-24 will focus on tourism. According to G20 Chief Coordinator Harshvardhan Shringla Sunday, the three-day meeting will see the highest participation of foreign delegates as compared to the two previous meetings. This will be the first time that the state will host a major international event since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

