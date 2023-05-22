Monday, May 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. G20 Summit LIVE: India to host meet in Srinagar from today; send message of progress to world
Live now

G20 Summit LIVE: India to host meet in Srinagar from today; send message of progress to world

G20 Summit LIVE: The meeting which is to be held between May 22-24 will focus on tourism.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: May 22, 2023 7:40 IST
This year the three-day meeting will see the highest
Image Source : @G20ORG/TWITTER This year the three-day meeting will see the highest participation of foreign delegates.

G20 Summit LIVE: India is all set to hold a three-day summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar amid heavy security arrangements. The meeting which is to be held between May 22-24 will focus on tourism. According to G20 Chief Coordinator Harshvardhan Shringla Sunday, the three-day meeting will see the highest participation of foreign delegates as compared to the two previous meetings. This will be the first time that the state will host a major international event since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. 

 

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News