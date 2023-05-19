J-K: Ahead of G20 Summit, Kashmir Police issue advisory against suspicious ISD mobile numbers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Kashmir Police issue advisory

G20 Summit in Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued an advisory against some suspicious International mobile numbers, who are spreading rumours against the upcoming G20 Summit in the Union Territory.

“The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers +44 7520693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520693134,+44 7418343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G 20 event,” the police said in a statement on Friday.

ISD mobile numbers spreading anti-national messages

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir said that these numbers are spreading anti-national messages/propaganda and the general public requested to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any of such suspicious calls.

“Citizen are requested that All such calls may be reported to the police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance into this and investigations is going on,” he added.

“Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she may contact Cyber Police station Kashmir or nearest Police Station,” the police added.

G20 Summit in Srinagar

India will soon host the G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar from May 22 to 24, despite strong opposition from neighbouring countries— Pakistan and China. Notably, this is for the first time after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting an international event.

Kashmir, which is called heaven on earth, is the best for India place hold a tourism working group meeting. During the three-day event, discussions will take place in Srinagar, and the foreign delegates will have the opportunity to go sightseeing in Baramulla, Dachigam National Park, and the ski resort of Gulmarg.

Around 50 delegates, who are expected to participate in the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, will be taken on a tour of the beautiful tourist places of Kashmir along with Dhal Lake, especially the Taj Gulmarg. The tourism department believes that due to this event, Kashmir will come on the global map. People across the world will get to see the real picture of the new Kashmir and Kashmir will benefit the most from this event in terms of tourism.

India took over the presidency of the G20 in December 2022. It is expected to host a total of 215 meetings across 55 locations this year.

India shocked Pakistan and China

The upcoming high-profile meeting in Srinagar will provide India with an opportunity to demonstrate it to the world that normalcy has been restored in the Union Territory.

India shocked Pakistan and China by choosing Srinagar as the venue for the working committee meeting as part of the G-20 summit. According to the central government, the program will be able to convey the message that the situation here is very normal after the removal of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan had urged its G20 allies, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and China, to prevent the meeting from taking place in Srinagar. Numerous foreign countries, including United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have in the past designated Kashmir as a no-go zone and issued travel advisories warning their citizens against visiting the region due to safety concerns.

Chance for India to refute Pakistan's false allegations

According to reports, nearly two million tourists visited the valley in 2022. The G20 meeting is also seen as a chance for India to refute Pakistan's false allegations of human rights violations in the Kashmir Valley. The meeting is expected to boost tourism, create economic benefits, generate employment for locals, and make the region a stable destination for investment.

​In February, the first tourism working group meeting was conducted in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, with a focus on rural and archaeological tourism via tours and side events. The second meeting took place in Siliguri, West Bengal, from April 1 to 3, and featured a side event on adventure tourism in the region. India has planned 215 G20 meetings for various working groups and aims to cover almost all state capitals and UTs.

Also Read: Kashmir set to hold G20 summit despite Pakistan, China’s resistance

Also Read: India to host G20 meetings in Srinagar next month: Time to nail Pakistan's lies about J&K

Latest India News