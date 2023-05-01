Kashmir all set to hold G20 summit despite Pakistan, China’s resistance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kashmir all set to hold G20 summit

Srinagar: Kashmir is all set to host the first and biggest international summit this year. India will soon host the G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar from May 22 to 24, despite strong opposition from neighbouring countries— Pakistan and China. Notably, this is for the first time after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting an international event.

Kashmir, which is called heaven on earth, is the best for India place hold a tourism working group meeting. To make this event beautiful and historic, the city of Srinagar has been converted into a smart city. The world-famous Dhal Lake is being decorated like a bride and the Shikara (boat) present in the Dhal Lake are being decorated with new colours.

G20 summit hoardings can be seen all over the place and everything is being renovated. More than 40 Shikaras have been booked for guests coming from 20 countries. Special care will be taken to ensure that there is no shortage in the hospitality of the guest.

India took over the presidency of the G20 in December 2022. It is expected to host a total of 215 meetings across 55 locations this year.

Around 50 delegates, who are expected to participate in the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, will be taken on a tour of the beautiful tourist places of Kashmir along with Dhal Lake, especially the Taj Gulmarg. The tourism department believes that due to this event, Kashmir will come on the global map. People across the world will get to see the real picture of the new Kashmir and Kashmir will benefit the most from this event in terms of tourism.

The tourists coming here are also very happy about this event, they say that Kashmir will be greatly benefited from the event.

India shocked Pakistan and China by choosing Srinagar as the venue for the working committee meeting as part of the G-20 summit. According to the central government, the program will be able to convey the message that the situation here is very normal after the removal of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

