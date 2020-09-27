Image Source : FILE Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh dies at 82, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday. He was 82. Singh passed away at R&R Hospital. "Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6.55 a.m. today. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative," a hospital statement read.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the seasoned BJP leader "served our nation diligently first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics."

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Jaswant Singh ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.”

"Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the demise of the former minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter: “Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian.”

Jaswant Singh, who was from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, held defence, external affairs and finance portfolios in Vajpayee's different ministries from 1996-2004. He was an officer in the Army in the 1950s and 60s but he resigned to pursue politics.

The former Union Minister was a close aide of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaee he had handled important portfolios during the late PM's tenure and was a powerful leader of his time.

