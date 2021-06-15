Former TMC leader Vinay Mishra serves notice to Suvendu Adhikari for spreading 'misinformation'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former TMC leader Vinay Mishra on Tuesday served a legal notice to BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that he had made "factually incorrect and malicious" statements against him.

Former TMC leader Vinay Mishra on Tuesday served a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that he had made "factually incorrect and malicious" statements against Mishra in one of his tweets.

The tweet in question was posted by Adhikari on June 11, wherein he alleged that Vinay Mishra was a citizen of Vanuatu and renounced his citizenship in 2018. Adhikari questioned Mishra's former general secretary post in TMC Youth Wing and called him a "foreigner". Vanuatu is a country in Oceania.

Vinay Mishra's advocate Ayan Poddar mentioned a timeline in the notice, explaining when Mishra left West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Youth Congress Committee (WBPTYC) and when he gave up his Indian citizenship.

"My client was a citizen of India when he was appointed the General Secretary of WBTYC, on July 23, 2020", the notice read. "My client has resigned from his post of General Secretary much prior to surrendering his Indian citizenship, on December 19, 2020", it further said.

The notice calls Suvendu Adhikari's tweet "slanderous in nature", and holds him accountable for spreading false information.

"My client states that your act of publishing false and fabricated information on a social media platform suggests that you are incapable of understanding and/or appreciating the words and language used in the Declaration of Renunciation of Citizenship", it read.

In his tweet, Adhikari had not only questioned Mishra's citizenship, but had also sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India. "Drawing the kind attention of ECI, Does Indian law permit a foreigner to be a part of a political party?", he had tweeted.

The notice served by Vinay Mishra seeks the removal of Suvendu Adhikari's tweet and asks him to refrain from spreading such information again.

