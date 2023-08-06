Agniveers of Sikh Regiment sing motivational song during passing out parade at Ramgarh Cantt | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Agniveer soldiers join Indian Army

The first batch of "Agniveers" from two regiments graduated to serve the nation as soldiers of the Indian Army after completing their basic and advanced training in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. According to officials, as many as 704 Agniveers passed out from the two regiments. These include 520 Agniveers from the Sikh Regiment and 184 from the Punjab Regiment who passed out in two different parade ceremonies in Ramgarh.

Addressing the newly passed out Agniveers in a function organised at Harbaksh Drill Square in Sikh Regimental Centre, Lt General PGK Menon, the military secretary who is also colonel of the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC), Ramgarh encouraged them to uphold the motto of the Regiment 'Nische Kar Apni Jeet Karon'.

Top Army officers hail Agniveers

Meanwhile, Brigadier Shailesh Sati, commandant of SRC appreciated the Agniveers for their immaculate turnout and synchronised drill movement, reflecting a high standard of training and discipline. He also praised instructors and staff at the centre for their commitment to imparting top-quality training to the future soldiers of the Army.

In another passing out parade organised at Kilahari Drill Square in Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh a total of 184 Agniveers passed out in the presence of their parents. Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, commandant of Punjab Regimental Centre urged them to uphold over one and half-century old tradition of winning battles of the regiment. Meanwhile, Brigadier Kandpal presented 'Gaurav Pataki to the parents of Agniveers as a mark of recognition and appreciation.

On June 17, 2023, a total of 382 Agniveers which include 271 from the Sikh Regimental Centre and a total of 111 Agniveers from the Punjab Regimental Centre were inducted in the regiments after they took part in attestation parades and took oath to serve the nation in presence of Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Sriguru Granth Sahib.

What is the 'Agnipath Scheme'?

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces. According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

