Fire breaks out at Sub-district hospital Tangmerg in Baramulla district

A fire broke out at Sub-district hospital Tangmerg in district Baramulla on Saturday. A team of fire tenders have reached to the spot and are dousing the flames. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Fire broke at Sub-district hospital Tangmerg in district Baramulla, Team of fire tenders along area police party on spot and are dousing the flames. No loss of life reported, patients were rescued safely. Cause of fire was not known immediately.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/W9WGUevGO5 — Mir Manzoor (@Mir_indiatv) August 8, 2020

More details awaited.

