A fire broke out at Sub-district hospital Tangmerg in district Baramulla on Saturday. A team of fire tenders have reached to the spot and are dousing the flames. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2020 10:11 IST
Fire breaks out at Sub-district hospital Tangmerg in Baramulla district

More details awaited. 

