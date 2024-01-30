Fatwa against Chief imam of All India Imam Organisation, receives life threats for attending Ram Mandir event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

A fatwa was issued against Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi for attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Imam said. He claimed that he has been receiving “life threats” from a section of people for attending the auspicious event which he did “for harmony”. The Imam asked those throwing “hate” at him for visiting the holy town on historic January 22 to “go to Pakistan”. He said that he would not apologise or resign from his position as he attempted to spread the message of love.

What did the Imam say?

“As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony, for the country...The fatwa was issued yesterday but I had been receiving threat calls from the evening of January 22...I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats…” he said.

“Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime...I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want…” the Chief Imam added.

Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22 in a historic event which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 invited guests from all walks of life. PM Modi had participated in the rituals of Pran Pratishtha and later addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Boycott call for Chief Imam

Ilyasi said that the fatwa was issued to him by an individual on social media and his mobile number was mentioned in it and forwarded to all imams and mosque authorities, asking them to "boycott me".

The fatwa also asks "me to tender an apology" and "resign from my post", he added.

He said that the people of Ayodhya, including the saints, welcomed him.

"My aim was to send 'paigam-e-mohabbat', which I delivered there. In that message, the statement that I gave was that we belong to different castes, our way of worshipping may be different, our rituals may be different, our religion may be different, our faith may be different, but our biggest religion is of being human and humanity," he said.

Nation is above all: Chief Imam

"Secondly, we live in India, so we are all Indians, and we all should together make India strong, and Indianness strong. The nation is above all. The moment I gave this message of love, it started coming up on social media and various channels. Since then, on my telephone, I started getting threats, abuse," Ilyasi said.

He said no one has the right to issue such a fatwa.

The Chief Imam asserted that India is rising under the leadership of PM Modi.

"India has landed on the Moon....It is on the path of becoming vishwaguru, and in this changing India, we will have to be united, be organised, and then it will become strong. As this is an India for all. That's why it's great," the Imam said.

