LIVE: Cabinet meeting underway, government to send fresh proposals to farmers

Image Source : PTI/FILE Farmers during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws, near the Ghazipur border in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

A day after Home minister Amit Shah's talks with farmers failed to break the impasses, the Centre has said that it will send fresh proposals to the farmer leaders for consideration. The Centre's three farm laws that were cleared by the Parliament in September, are at the heart of the protest. Today is the 14th day of the agitation.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers stayed put at Delhi borders on Wednesday to press for repeal of the agri marketing laws.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations. The sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions to end the protests on Delhi's various borders, which was scheduled on Wednesday, has been cancelled.

Latest India News