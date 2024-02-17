Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Farmers Protest LIVE: Haryana Police use tear gas at Shambhu border
Live now

Farmers Protest LIVE: Haryana Police use tear gas at Shambhu border

The farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on February 13 but were stopped by security personnel at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana. The protesters have stayed put at the two border points since then.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2024 8:01 IST
Farmers perform Ardas amid protest at the Shambhu Border
Image Source : PTI Farmers perform Ardas amid protest at the Shambhu Border during the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala on Friday. Meanwhile, the industry body PHDCCI said it apprehends "severe hit" to trade and industry and loss of employment in the northern states from a lingering farmers' agitation which would result in economic losses of over Rs 500 crore daily. The fresh confrontation comes on the fourth day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement