Farmers Protest LIVE: Haryana Police use tear gas at Shambhu border

Farmers perform Ardas amid protest at the Shambhu Border during the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) 'Bharat Bandh'

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates : Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala on Friday. Meanwhile, the industry body PHDCCI said it apprehends "severe hit" to trade and industry and loss of employment in the northern states from a lingering farmers' agitation which would result in economic losses of over Rs 500 crore daily. The fresh confrontation comes on the fourth day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.