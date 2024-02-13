Farmers Protest LIVE: Delhi turns into fortress, borders sealed ahead of agitators' march today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard at Singhu Border ahead of the scheduled Delhi Chalo march by the protesting farmers in New Delhi.

Farmers are set to begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after their five-hour-long talks with two Union ministers over their demands remained 'inconclusive'. Earlier on Monday, tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab to join the protest, mainly to press for a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops, while all eyes were on the second round of meeting between the government and the farmer union in Chandigarh. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands. In Delhi, massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading have been made to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city on Tuesday.