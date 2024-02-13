Farmers Protest LIVE: Delhi turns into fortress, borders sealed ahead of agitators' march today

Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
In the national capital, traffic restrictions have been put in place and security arrangements intensified at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders ahead of the march to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2024 8:14 IST
Farmers protest, Delhi Chalo, RAF, Delhi Police,
Image Source : PTI Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard at Singhu Border ahead of the scheduled Delhi Chalo march by the protesting farmers in New Delhi.

Farmers are set to begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after their five-hour-long talks with two Union ministers over their demands remained 'inconclusive'. Earlier on Monday, tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab to join the protest, mainly to press for a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops, while all eyes were on the second round of meeting between the government and the farmer union in Chandigarh. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands. In Delhi, massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading have been made to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city on Tuesday. 

 

Live updates :Farmers' Protest

  • Feb 13, 2024 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Security heightened at Delhi's Tikri borders

    Security heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers towards the national capital today.

  • Feb 13, 2024 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers

    Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory for passengers ahead of the farmers' protest.

  • Feb 13, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Security heightened at Delhi borders

    Security heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers towards the National Capital today. 

  • Feb 13, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Security heightened at Shambhu Border

    Ambala, Haryana: Security heightened at the Shambhu border in view of the march declared by farmers towards Delhi today.

  • Feb 13, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    'The central government has not been able to make a strong decision on anything': Sarwan Singh Pandher

    Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "The meeting with the ministers went on for around 5 hours yesterday. We presented an agenda in front of them. The central government has not been able to make a strong decision on anything. The government is asking for time from us to pause the agitation. But they asked us for time 2 years ago too, when the farmers' agitation ended. We thought that giving time is not suitable now. If there is a strong proposal then we can think of giving time but they don't have anything."

  • Feb 13, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Talks with Union Ministers turn in turn inconclusive

    The meeting began at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 at around 6.30 pm and concluded just before midnight. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

