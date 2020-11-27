Friday, November 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. How farmers tricked police to use 'ingenious' way to remove containers blocking their way to Delhi - WATCH

How farmers tricked police to use 'ingenious' way to remove containers blocking their way to Delhi - WATCH

The police had put up barricades, huge containers, barbed wires to prevent the farmers from proceeding towards Delhi.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2020 18:39 IST
farmers protest in delhi, farmers protest, farmer protests news
Image Source : PTI

Farmers removed barricades put up by the police to block their way to Delhi to hold protest against the new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers braved repeated use of water cannons and tear gas by the police as they marched to Delhi in protest against the new farm bills. Clashes between the farmers and cops continued for two day before the Delhi Police allowed them to enter the city for a planned protest at Burari ground. 

The police had put up barricades, huge containers, barbed wires to prevent the farmers from proceeding towards Delhi. Trenches were also dug up at several locations to prevent the tractors and other vehicles crossing the border. 

However, the farmers used ingenious ways to remove the blockades and move on. One such incident is gathering massive attention on social media.

A video shared by activist Anand Mangnale on Twitter shows how the farmers 'tricked' the police to use water cannons against them at Haryana's Sonepat border. The  farmers them used the water and mud to push the huge containers to slide them away from their way. 

"What's ingenious and amazing about it is the farmers tricked the police to use water cannons a few times in the morning and used that water and mud below these structures, containers to slide them away," Mangnale wrote while sharing the video. 

Earlier on Friday, clashes broke out at multiple places and Delhi’s borders resembled a virtual battle zone with restless crowds of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, milling around and a sea of police personnel keeping them at bay. Drones circled the air and plumes of smoke from teargas shells could be seen from far.

Beyond the border points, the tension spilled over on highways where groups of farmers squatted on the road, and stood in trucks and tractors, waiting impatiently to make their way into the national capital.

After hours of standoff, the Delhi Police in the evening allowed the farmers to hold a peaceful protest to hold their protest at Nirankari Ground - one of the biggest grounds in the national capital.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News