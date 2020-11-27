How farmers tricked police to use 'ingenious' way to remove containers blocking their way to Delhi - WATCH

Image Source : PTI Farmers removed barricades put up by the police to block their way to Delhi to hold protest against the new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers braved repeated use of water cannons and tear gas by the police as they marched to Delhi in protest against the new farm bills. Clashes between the farmers and cops continued for two day before the Delhi Police allowed them to enter the city for a planned protest at Burari ground.

The police had put up barricades, huge containers, barbed wires to prevent the farmers from proceeding towards Delhi. Trenches were also dug up at several locations to prevent the tractors and other vehicles crossing the border.

However, the farmers used ingenious ways to remove the blockades and move on. One such incident is gathering massive attention on social media.

A video shared by activist Anand Mangnale on Twitter shows how the farmers 'tricked' the police to use water cannons against them at Haryana's Sonepat border. The farmers them used the water and mud to push the huge containers to slide them away from their way.

"What's ingenious and amazing about it is the farmers tricked the police to use water cannons a few times in the morning and used that water and mud below these structures, containers to slide them away," Mangnale wrote while sharing the video.

The #Farmers have broken through the #Sonipat barricade.

They pushed away the containers, filled the holes, removed cement structures & created a road despite police using water cannon. @mlkhattar is done now it's @narendramod at the Delhi Haryana Kundli border. #DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/POr9cXqBQJ — Anand Mangnale (@FightAnand) November 27, 2020

Earlier on Friday, clashes broke out at multiple places and Delhi’s borders resembled a virtual battle zone with restless crowds of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, milling around and a sea of police personnel keeping them at bay. Drones circled the air and plumes of smoke from teargas shells could be seen from far.

Beyond the border points, the tension spilled over on highways where groups of farmers squatted on the road, and stood in trucks and tractors, waiting impatiently to make their way into the national capital.

After hours of standoff, the Delhi Police in the evening allowed the farmers to hold a peaceful protest to hold their protest at Nirankari Ground - one of the biggest grounds in the national capital.

