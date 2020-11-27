Centre offers to hold talks as thousands of farmers move closer to Delhi, police step up vigil at borders

Image Source : PTI Members of various farmer organisations gather at Punjab-Haryana border as they participate in the Delhi Chalo protest march against the farm reform laws in Sirsa.

Farmers' Delhi Chalo March: The Centre has offerd to hold talks with farmers as tens of thousands of farmers move closer to Delhi to lodge their protest against the government's three farm laws. Farmers will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march and enter the national capital. However, police have stepped up vigil at the borders to check suspicious movements.

Earlier on Thursday night, farmers decided to stop for the night at Panipat, around 65 km from Delhi border on the Delhi-Ambala highway, as they braved tear gas shells and water cannons to break through police barricades at several places on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan also decided to start their journey from the Khanauri border in Punjab's Sangrur district on Friday. BKU-Ugrahan president Joginder Ugrahan said, "If we are not allowed to cross Haryana and head towards Delhi, our protest destination will be the border points for a week."

Meanwhile, Punjab legislators Parminder Dhindsa and Sukhpal Khera were taken into preventive custody by Delhi Police.

Earlier in the day, several protesters and policemen were injured as farmers broke barricades and threw them down from a bridge ahead of the Punjab-Haryana border in Shambhu in Punjab's Patiala and near Haryana's Ambala.

Bracing overnight rains and chilly winds, thousands of protesting farmers assembled at various places along the Haryana-Punjab borders on Thursday morning to head towards the national capital for their 'Dilli Chalo' protest, but were stopped by the Haryana Police.

Thousands of farmers had been staging sit-in protests ahead of the Dabwali barrier between Punjab's Bathinda and Haryana's Sirsa districts and at Khanauri border in Sangrur district, awaiting the decision by their leaders to move towards Delhi. While activists of the Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions had been camping on the border at Khanauri and Moonak, respectively, since Wednesday evening, other farmer unions changed their plans and decided to head for Delhi from other entry points, like Shambhu.

Centre invites farmers for talks

In another related development, the Centre has invited farmers for more talks on the new three farm laws. Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence minister Rajnath Singh appealed for calm and invited them for talks.

Tomar said that the government was ready to talk about issues and resolve differences. "I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate. I am sire that our dialogue will have a positive result," he told reporters.

Rajnath Singh also asks farmers not to protest. Singh said that he was the son of a farmer himself, and that the government couldn't betray farmers. "I appeal to them that end your protests, I invite them for discussions," he said.

Appealing to the agitating farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Will leave politics if there's trouble on MSP (minimum support price)." He also blamed his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for "inciting the farmers".

Reacting to his accusations, Amarinder Singh replied on Twitter: "Shocked at your response. It's the farmers who've to be convinced on MSP, not me. You should've tried to talk to them before their 'Dilli Chalo'. And if you think I'm inciting farmers then why are Haryana farmers also marching to Delhi?"

Rapid Action Force deployed

A huge contingent of police comprising the Rapid Action Force had been deployed at all entry points in Haryana, while residents of several towns located along the Punjab-Haryana border faced a harrowing time due to the heavy deployment of the security forces and snapping of the bus services in the past 24 hours.

Unfazed by the heavy security deployment and barricading on the highway with mounds of earth and huge rocks, protesting farmer Gurdev Singh told the media at the Shambhu border that "We will break all the barricades if we were not allowed to move ahead."

Farmers said they were ready to face bullets also. Despite the use of water cannons and tear gas, the protesting farmers, comprising men and women -- both young and old -- and school and college students riding tractor-trailers, cars and motorcycles, managed to enter Haryana from Shambhu.

Angry farmers threw stones at security forces deployed to control the crowd at the Shambhu border. They were later joined by thousands of their counterparts from Haryana. As they reached Kurukshetra district, the local farmers joined them.

As per the police estimates, around 300,000 farmers from both states are set to reach Delhi.

The farmers affiliated to 33 organisations are part of the United Farmers Front, an all-India body of over 470 farmers' unions that will participate in the indefinite protest in the national capital.

Sukhbir Badal condemns police action against farmers

Meanwhile, SD leader and former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the use of water cannon and tear gas against the agitating farmers.

"Today is Punjab's 26/11. We are witnessing the end of the right to democratic protest. The Akali Dal condemns the Haryana government the Centre for choosing to repress the peaceful farmer movement," he said, adding that the battle for the rights of Punjab farmers cannot be throttled by using water cannons against them.

Police step up vigil at Delhi borders

The Delhi Police has already asked the farmers not to enter Delhi as they don't have permission to protest in the city.

Farmers protesting against the farm laws have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporate entities.

