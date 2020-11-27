Image Source : PTI Delhi Chalo: Farmers' protest leads to traffic snarls in capital, police intensify checking

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on key roads in the city on Friday after the Delhi Police closed several border points with Haryana in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. Dhansa and Jharoda Kalan borders were closed for traffic movement due to the demonstration and commuters were asked to take an alternative route, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

In view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against new farm laws, Delhi Traffic has issued a traffic advisory for commuters. Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh due to checking by local police at Ordnance Depot. Kindly avoid the stretch, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh due to checking by local police at Ordnance Depot. Kindly avoid the stretch.



COVID PRECAUTIONS:

WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 27, 2020

Dhasa Border and Jharoda Kalan Border both are closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. Please avoid it and take alternative route","Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

“Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movement by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee,” it tweeted.

Traffic Alert



Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movements by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 27, 2020

They asked people to “totally avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Grand Trunk Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border” as the traffic was “very very heavy in this area”. Heightened checking near the Dhaula Kuan police post led to obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan.

Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, had announced they will go to Delhi through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa.

They have been demanding the central government to repeal the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. The Delhi Police had Wednesday refused permission to farmers' organisations to protest in Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, heavy police deployment has been made at NH-24, DND, Chilla Border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Faridabad border, Kalindi Kunj border and Singhu border.

While paramilitary personnel have also been deployed on Delhi-Gurgaon border, five sand-laden trucks and three water cannons have also been stationed at the Singhu Border to stop tractors being driven by the protesters.

Latest India News