Farmer protests: Mobile internet services restored in Haryana's seven districts

Farmers leaders put the protest on hold till February 29

The Haryana government on Sunday lifted the ban on mobile internet services in seven districts - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

Earlier, the authorities extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 24 as the stalemate between farmer leaders and the Centre continued.

Mobile internet and bulk SMS services were first suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and the suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21 and 24.

​The order has been issued under Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017. According to the order, the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks (with the exception of voice calls) in the jurisdiction of the seven districts has been extended till February 23. The suspension has been extended several times before i.e. on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 20. The order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the districts, it said.

Centre invites farmer leaders for fifth round of talks

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda invited protesting farmers for the fifth-round talks reiterating a solution can be achieved through talks only.

"Several rounds of discussions have been held with farmer organisations over farmers issue. We have told them we will find a solution through discussions because issues are resolved only through dialogues. We should find a solution together so that it is beneficial for everyone. I am hopeful that together we will find a solution."

Meanwhile, the farmers leaders put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold till February 29 amid efforts to find a solution to an ongoing stalemate between the government and the protesters.

The farmers will continue to stay put at the two border points till February 29, when the next course of action will be decided, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had said on Friday. Farmer leaders had on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri.

Govt's proposal rejected by protesting farmers

The farmer leaders taking part in the agitation rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by the government agencies for five years, asserting it was not in favour of farmers.