Delhi mayhem: Farmer leaders to address protesters at Singhu border day after violence

A day after Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence, farmer leaders from Punjab will address farmers at Delhi's Singhu border where they are protesting for the last two months against the new agri laws.

The address by farmer leaders at the Singhu border will be followed by a meeting of these leaders to chart out the next course of action.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Tuesday after the agitating farmers clashed with the Delhi Police near ITO, with the police firing the tear gas shells and carrying out baton charges to disperse them. The farmers, who started their 'Kisan Gantantra parade' much ahead of their scheduled timing entered the national capital defying the agreement of the scheduled time of tractor rally and creating multiple fronts at Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Gazipur and Tikri border and some farmers armed with swords were also seen clashing with the police.

As soon as the farmers reached the ITO intersection and tried to move towards the Red Fort, many of the farmers clashed with the police personnel and attacked them with sticks and iron rods. The farmers also damaged several vehicles with their tractors.

Farmers riding on tractors, motorcycles and cars entered into the premises of Red Fort with the Tricolour and flags of the farmers' unions in their hands. Their also unfurled unions' flags at the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Later Police were seen removing the flag while trying to remove protesters from the monument, resorting to a lathi-charge. The adamant farmers attacked the police personnel.

The protesters were out of control for some time as they outnumbered the Delhi Police at the fort but later heavy deployment of the CRPF took place and situation was brought under control.

