Monday, May 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Encounter underway in Srinagar's Khanmoh; police, security forces carrying out operation

Encounter underway in Srinagar's Khanmoh; police, security forces carrying out operation

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

PTI PTI
Srinagar Published on: May 17, 2021 9:17 IST
encounter j&k
Image Source : PTI

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of the city after information was received about the presence of militants there, they said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards positions of the security forces, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces detect, neutralise IED in Shopian 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X