Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Srinagar

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2020 8:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday, police said. "Encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

A police official said the encounter began after forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said mobile internet and mobile telephony services, except on BSNL postpaid, have been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure. 

(With inputs from PTI)

