EC to hold meet to finalise election schedule for 5 states on Wednesday

The Election Commission will hold a meeting to finalize the election schedule for five states on Wednesday. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at an announcement in early March.

While addressing a public meeting at Silapathar in Assam’s Dhemaji district, PM Modi said, “Last time in 2016, the Assembly poll dates were announced on March 4. This year, it is my assumption that EC will announce the dates for Assembly Polls by March 7. It is up to them (EC) to announce the dates but till the announcement is made, I will visit Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala as much as I can,” he said.

