ED lodges fresh complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for non-compliance of summons

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated another legal action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to comply with summons issued by the agency. In response to Arvind Kejriwal's non-compliance with the summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate, the agency has lodged a fresh complaint.

Legal proceedings awaited

The matter has been scheduled for a hearing tomorrow before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra. The ACMM will preside over the proceedings and determine the course of action regarding the complaint filed by the ED.

Continued legal scrutiny

This recent development comes in the wake of previous legal actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate against Arvind Kejriwal for his failure to adhere to earlier summonses. The hearing for the previous complaint, related to the initial three summonses issued by the ED, is slated for March 16.