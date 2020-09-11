Earthquake hits India-Pakistan border region; epicentre in J&K

Image Source : PTI Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir with its epicentre at the India-Pakistan border region, the Met said. The tremors were felt at 1.53 a.m. at 33.03 degrees north and 73.63 degrees east at a depth of 10 km inside the earth.

Kashmir is situated in a highly vulnerable seismological region.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past. A temblor measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the valley in October 8, 2005, in which over 80,000 people were killed on both sides of the Line of Control.

