Ex-DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq arrested in Drug trafficking case

Drug trafficking case: The Narcotics Control Bureau has termed him the mastermind and kingpin of an international drugs trafficking network spread between India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: March 09, 2024 12:42 IST
Tamil Nadu-based drug dealer, ex-DMK functionary, Jaffer
Image Source : AR JAFFER SADIQ (X) Tamil Nadu-based drug dealer, ex-DMK functionary, Jaffer Sadiq.

Drug trafficking case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today (March 9) said it has arrested Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil Nadu-based alleged dealer of narcotics, in connection with an international drugs trafficking investigation case. Sadiq, a producer of Tamil films, was recently expelled by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from the party. He was the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK's NRI wing.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has termed him the mastermind and kingpin of an international drugs trafficking network spread between India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Last month, the federal anti-narcotics agency had arrested three people and seized 50 kg of narcotics-making chemical pseudoephedrine in a search at a Delhi godown. The NCB since then had been looking for Sadiq and raided his premises linked to him in Tamil Nadu.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

