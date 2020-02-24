Image Source : AP Trump praises India as 'amazing nation in just 70 years'

Heaping praises on India, US President Donald Trump on Monday said the country has become an economic giant, largest democracy ever to exist and one of the most amazing nations in just 70 years. While addressing the large crowd of 1,00,000 people at the Motera Stadium during the 'Namaste Trump' event, US President Donald Trump said, "In just 70 years India has become economic giant, largest democracy ever to exist and one of the most amazing nation anywhere in the world."

"Story of the Indian nation is the tale of astonishing progress, a miracle of democracy, extraordinary diversity above all strong and noble people India gives to the whole humanity," he added.

Trump addressed the gathering after receiving a raucous welcome upon his arrival at the stadium. He and Prime Minister Modi were treated to a glittering and mesmerising performance by artists, who exhibited the essence of India's diversity.

Trump began his speech by greeting the crowd with 'Namaste' and it was full of praises for India, its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Eugolising Prime Minister Modi, US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started out as 'tea wallah' but he is very tough and everybody loves him.

"We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough. India a miracle of democracy," Trump said.

Prior to the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President and his wife also had a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram, where the couple spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

President Trump also said America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people. "America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," said Trump.

The US President also said that five months ago America welcomed the "great Prime Minister" at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes him at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad.

Further appreciating India, the visiting dignitary remarked that PM Modi is a tremendously successful leader of the vast Indian republic, adding that last year more than 600 million people went to the polls and gave him a landslide victory in the largest democratic elections anywhere on earth.

"You are living proof that with hard work and devotion Indian cam accomplish anything they want," he stressed.

