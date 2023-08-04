Govt tables Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, proposes upto Rs 250 crore penalty for violaters

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Data Protection Bill: The Centre on Thursday tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha with the objective to protect the privacy of Indian citizens.

The bill proposes a penalty of upto Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect digital data of individuals.

The bill which comes after six years of the Supreme Court declaring "Right to Privacy" as fundamental right has provisions to curb misuse of individuals' data by online platforms.

The judgement passed in August 2017 asked the government to examine and put in place a "robust regime" for data protection in the modern era.

While moving the bill, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected suggestions that it was a money bill. He said it was a "normal bill". Various opposition members opposed the bill at the introduction stage, questioning the measure.

Opposition opposes Data Protection Bill

The Opposition vehemently opposed the introduction of the controversial Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha, asking it to be sent for review under a Parliamentary panel.

The moment Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sought permission to introduce the bill in Lok Sabha, leaders of Congress-led Opposition parties stood up in a roar and opposed it's introduction.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi while opposing the bill, sought a division on it.

Leader of the Congress in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government wants to trample upon the people's right to information through the bill.

Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said that the legislation impinges on the right to privacy, while another Congress MP Manish Tewari said it was not a final bill and needs to be sent to a Parliamentary panel for review. His party colleague and MP Shashi Tharoor also demanded that the bill be sent to a Parliamentary panel.

With inputs from agencies

ALSO READ | Delhi Services Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid Opposition walkout, next showdown in Rajya Sabha

Latest India News