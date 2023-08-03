Delhi Services Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid Opposition walkout, next showdown in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SANSAD TV Amit Shah addressing Lok Sabha during Delhi Services Bill debate

Parliament: Lok Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023) on Thursday (August 3) after detailed discussion through voice vote.

The House was adjourned after the passage of the Bill. The Opposition staged a walkout before the voting. The BSP said that it does not stand with any side on the Bill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the Bill at a stretch. The Opposition leaders also put forward their arguments and opposed the Bill.

Responding to their points, Amit Shah said, “The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi.”

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also spoke on the Bill and hit back at the government.

Addressing the House earlier in the afternoon, Shah slammed the AAP over the issue and said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not intend to do service of the people.

“Kejriwal’s intention is not to do service. The Opposition including Congress is standing with the AAP for alliance,” Shah said during his address.

The Home Minister appealed to the Opposition not to indulge in politics only for forging an alliance and said that they should think about Delhi and not the alliance.

“I appeal to all sides that supporting or opposing the ordinance only to get the support of a party for election, such politics should not be done. There are various ways of forming new alliances. I appeal to the Opposition MPs to think about Delhi and not the alliance,” he said.

'Modi will return as PM'

Stressing that an alliance will not be of any benefit to the Opposition, Shah said that Narendra Modi will return as the prime minister despite the Opposition coming on a single stage.

“Alliance will not be of advantage. Despite (Opposition) alliance, Narendra Modi will become the prime minister with the complete majority. The entire country is watching that the Opposition is backing the Delhi government for the need for an alliance,” he said.

“I want to tell Congress that after the passage of this Bill, they (AAP) will not come in alliance with you,” Shah added.

Retorting to the Home Minister, Chowdhury hit back and asked about the need for introducing the Bill.

“Delhi is not the only state, if it is done in Delhi, it can be done in other states as well. If you feel that scams are being done in Delhi, was it necessary to bring in a Bill for it? You have the power of ED, CBI, why don’t you use them? What was the haste that you brought the Bill through ordinance? You could have brought in the Bill directly. What was the extraordinary situation then? You have to tell the House,” the Congress MP asked.

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session for throwing papers at the Chair. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution. Speaker Om Birla sought approval of the House before announcing the decision.

