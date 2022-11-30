Yet another Dibrugarh shocker! Group of students attacks pregnant teacher

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 22 students were suspended for attacking teacher

A shocking incident came to light from Assam’s Dibrugarh in which a pregnant teacher was attacked by a group of students as she complained about one of the students' poor performance to his parents.

“A group of students of class 10th-11th attacked a 5-month pregnant History teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dibrugarh on November 27 as she complained to the parents of one of the students pertaining to his poor performance during the PTM,” Principal, JNV, Dibrugarh said.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital and her condition is now normal. That day, there was anarchy on the school premises, and students tried to attack me as well. Police were called. Authorities have suspended 22 students involved in the incident,” he added.

In recent days, this is second incident in which students in Dibrugarh involved in a crime. Earlier, a student identified as Anand Sharma, residing at PNGB hostel in Dibrugarh University, jumped from the second floor of the hostel building allegedly to escape ragging. The student was critically injured. Police had arrested 3 students in the case so far.

Assam CM has to step in

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (November 29) said there has "definitely been neglect" on the part of Dibrugarh University in the alleged ragging of a first-semester M.Com student, and police will investigate whether the varsity authorities had tried to cover up the incident.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting in Silchar, Sarma said such incidents shall not be tolerated anywhere in the state. The postgraduate student was seriously injured after he was tortured brutally and then he jumped from the second floor of the hostel to save himself from ragging on November 27, following which 18 students were expelled and three were arrested.

